Phone scam circulating in SLO County

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents regarding a phone scam circulating through the county during the holiday season. Numerous reports have been received, indicating that individuals claiming to represent the sheriff’s office have been contacting residents, falsely notifying them of their obligation to appear in court for jury duty.

The scammers employ a tactic known as “spoofing,” manipulating the caller ID to display an authentic sheriff’s office number. Subsequently, the caller urges recipients to address the purported legal matter by settling a fine using bitcoin or other forms of cryptocurrency.

Although one resident came close to losing $1,700 in the attempted transaction, it ultimately proved unsuccessful. Authorities emphasize that this is a fraudulent scheme and underscore that the sheriff’s office does not engage in contacting residents via phone for such matters.

Residents are advised to promptly report any such calls to their local law enforcement agency. The sheriff’s office urges the public to be vigilant and inform their family and friends about this scam to ensure preparedness in the event of a similar fraudulent call.

