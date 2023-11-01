Phone scam circulating in SLO County

Scammers claiming to be from sheriff’s office

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in San Luis Obispo County.

There have been reports recently that someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office has contacted individuals to inform them there is an issue with a federal agency and that a payment is needed to resolve the matter.

The caller ID “spoofed” an actual number which made it appear to be coming from the sheriff’s office. The caller proceeded to use a fictitious name and badge number of a deputy to make the story more believable.

The sheriff’s office wants to caution residents this is a scam. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to warn family and friends about this scam so they can be prepared in the event they receive a call like this.

