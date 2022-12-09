Phone scam ‘making a comeback’ in SLO County

Scam claims residents have warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County.

The sheriff’s office has been informed that several people in the last few days reported they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the sheriff’s office on caller ID.

Residents were warned there was a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer has even used the names of actual judges to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making arrangements to give them information from a green dot card/prepaid debit card.

In one of those cases, a county resident fell victim to this scam with a reported loss of $5,000.

These calls have no connection to the sheriff’s office or superior court. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not its practice or the courts’ to contact residents by phone regarding these matters.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to inform their family and friends about this scam so they can be prepared in the event they receive a call like this.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media