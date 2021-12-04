Phone scam targeting residents in SLO County

Callers claim to be with the sheriff’s office, say residents can clear their case by purchasing gift cards

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is again issuing a warning about a phone scam that is targeting residents in the county. Residents have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be a sergeant with the sheriff’s office. The caller indicates the resident can clear their case by purchasing gift cards and providing the gift card numbers to the caller.

The sheriff’s office wants to caution residents that this is a scam. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to their local law enforcement agency or contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

