Photography by Cheryl Strahl on display in library in September 

Posted: 6:15 am, August 19, 2022 by News Staff

lion cubPhotography exhibit entitled ‘The White Lions & Other Cats of Southern Africa’

– The Paso Robles Library will feature photography by Cheryl Strahl during the month of September.

On safari in southern Africa in July 2019, Cheryl Strahl and her husband, Richard, were privileged to see rare white lions in the Timbavati Game Reserve. Their photography exhibit, entitled “The White Lions & Other Cats of Southern Africa,” includes poignant and captivating images of the white lion cubs as well as other amazing wild cats sighted in both South Africa and Botswana.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

