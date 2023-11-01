Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 1, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Photography display in the library showcases Alaska’s scenery and wildlife
  • Follow Us!

Photography display in the library showcases Alaska’s scenery and wildlife 

Posted: 5:47 am, November 1, 2023 by News Staff
Photography display in the library showcases Alaska's scenery and wildlife

Photo by Cheryl Strahl.

‘Alaska is Calling’ exhibit to be on display this November

– Cheryl Strahl, a retired software engineer, is set to showcase her photography in an exhibit titled “Alaska Is Calling” this November. Strahl, known for her spontaneous approach to photography, says she draws inspiration from the natural world, particularly the play of light.

“Light is my guide. Where it leads, I follow—camera in hand—as it paints color and shadow, emphasizing lines and shapes, shifting its magic from moment to moment,” Strahl said, “I am a traveler, but wherever I go, it’s the light that calls to me, offering new perspectives and revealing bits of the world in a way I’ve never seen before.”

Her exhibit, “Alaska Is Calling,” will feature photographs captured during her four journeys to Alaska. The collection will include a wide range of scenic vistas and wildlife encounters.

For those interested in Strahl’s work and photography, additional information can be found on her website at cheryl-strahl.pixels.com. Details about art displays at the library can be accessed via prcity.com or by contacting Don Rader at (805) 237-3870.

The library’s regular hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, the library can be reached at (805) 237-3870, or additional updates can be found on the library’s official website and its social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.