Photography display in the library showcases Alaska’s scenery and wildlife

‘Alaska is Calling’ exhibit to be on display this November

– Cheryl Strahl, a retired software engineer, is set to showcase her photography in an exhibit titled “Alaska Is Calling” this November. Strahl, known for her spontaneous approach to photography, says she draws inspiration from the natural world, particularly the play of light.

“Light is my guide. Where it leads, I follow—camera in hand—as it paints color and shadow, emphasizing lines and shapes, shifting its magic from moment to moment,” Strahl said, “I am a traveler, but wherever I go, it’s the light that calls to me, offering new perspectives and revealing bits of the world in a way I’ve never seen before.”

Her exhibit, “Alaska Is Calling,” will feature photographs captured during her four journeys to Alaska. The collection will include a wide range of scenic vistas and wildlife encounters.

For those interested in Strahl’s work and photography, additional information can be found on her website at cheryl-strahl.pixels.com. Details about art displays at the library can be accessed via prcity.com or by contacting Don Rader at (805) 237-3870.

The library’s regular hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, the library can be reached at (805) 237-3870, or additional updates can be found on the library’s official website and its social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram.

