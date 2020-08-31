Paso Robles News|Monday, August 31, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Photos: Locals honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’
  • Follow Us!

Photos: Locals honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ 

Posted: 5:52 am, August 31, 2020 by News Staff

Photos contributed by Laurie Bryant.

–On Friday night, North County locals gathered to honor the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I Have a Dream” was originally delivered by American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. during the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” on Aug. 28, 1963, in which he called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.

On Friday, members of the community spoke and presented what attendees agreed was a “very touching” reading of his speech. Community members from all walks of life were present.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.