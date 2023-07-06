Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 6, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories »
Photos: Paso Robles celebrates Independence Day 

Posted: 7:30 am, July 6, 2023 by News Staff

Thousands attend event at Barney Schwartz Park

– The City of Paso Robles, along with Travel Paso, presented a 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The event included two live bands, food vendors, carnival games, bounce houses and an obstacle course, and a fireworks display to cap off the night.

“We were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to the Fourth of July Fun Zone at Barney Schwartz Park,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “The Fun Zone was the place to be with lawn games, face painting, bounce houses, obstacle courses and an imagination playground. Seeing so many happy faces celebrating in the park brought our recreation team so much joy!”

Photos by local photographer Brittany App (click on images to enlarge):

 

