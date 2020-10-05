Photos: Survey of political campaign signs in Paso Robles 

Campaign signs on South River Road near Charolais Road in Paso Robles.
–With the Nov. 3 General Election less than a month away, it’s that time of year when political campaign signs start popping up around town. We surveyed all the major neighborhoods of Paso Robles to create this photo essay of campaign signs. This collection is just a sampling, though the overall number of signs does seem to be lower than in previous election years.
Large signs supporting Steve Gregory and Fred Strong for Paso Robles City Council at the corner of Spring Street and First Street.
A large collection of campaign signs on Niblick Road near Alder Creek Apartments.
Campaign signs for school board candidates Laura Parker, Dorian Baker, Frank Triggs, Jim Reed, and Chris Bauch on Creston Road at Linne Road in Paso Robles.
Signs supporting Jordan Cunningham for Assembly, Andy Caldwell for US Congress, and “No on 15” on Salida del Sol in the Del Oro Neighborhood off Golden Hill Road.
