Photos: Survey of political campaign signs in Paso Robles 

Posted: 11:40 am, October 5, 2020 by News Staff
Campaign signs on South River Road near Charolais Road in Paso Robles.

–With the Nov. 3 General Election less than a month away, it’s that time of year when political campaign signs start popping up around town. We surveyed all the major neighborhoods of Paso Robles to create this photo essay of campaign signs. This collection is just a sampling, though the overall number of signs does seem to be lower than in previous election years.

Large signs supporting Steve Gregory and Fred Strong for Paso Robles City Council at the corner of Spring Street and First Street.

A large collection of campaign signs on Niblick Road near Alder Creek Apartments.

Campaign signs for school board candidates Laura Parker, Dorian Baker, Frank Triggs, Jim Reed, and Chris Bauch on Creston Road at Linne Road in Paso Robles.

Signs supporting Jordan Cunningham for Assembly, Andy Caldwell for US Congress, and “No on 15” on Salida del Sol in the Del Oro Neighborhood off Golden Hill Road.

A home in the Rolling Hills neighborhood shows support for Joe Biden for president and Salud Carbajal for US Congress.

A large sign at Golden Hill and Union roads urges voters to vote “No on 15“, a proposition that increases property taxes.

A home in Montebello Oaks neighborhood hosts a collection of signs for several Democratic party candidates on the ballot.

Signs for Andy Caldwell for US Congress and Vicki Nohrden for State Senate in the Montebello Oaks neighborhood.

A sign at Oak and 32nd Street supports Jim Cogan for school board.

Political signs at home in Deer Park Estates support a slate of local Republican candidates.

Political signs along Vine Street support local school board candidates.

Signs for school board candidates Nathan Williams and Greg Goodman, and a “No on 15” sign at the corner of Spring Street and First Street.

A Trump supporter in Heritage Ranch flies a political flag with the US flag.

