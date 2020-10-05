Photos: Survey of political campaign signs in Paso Robles

–With the Nov. 3 General Election less than a month away, it’s that time of year when political campaign signs start popping up around town. We surveyed all the major neighborhoods of Paso Robles to create this photo essay of campaign signs. This collection is just a sampling, though the overall number of signs does seem to be lower than in previous election years.

Add a photo of the signs in front of your home or in your neighborhood in the comments below.

