Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 28, 2019
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Pi Jacobs will perform at Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles on January 5th
  • Follow Us!

Pi Jacobs will perform at Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles on January 5th 

Posted: 5:11 am, December 28, 2019 by News Staff
Pi Jacobs

Pi Jacobs.

–”Roots rocker” Pi Jacobs will perform at Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles on Jan. 5.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Pi is a traveler who has wandered from San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district where she was raised in a commune, to New York City, to the Appalachian Mountains where she recorded 2017’s A Little Blue.

Jacobs will be releasing a new full-length album, Two Truths and a Lie via Traviano Records on Feb 21.

With Two Truths and a Lie, she turns her focus both inward and outward, writing about female characters (both fictional and historical) who’ve rallied against violence, injustice, and their own inner demons to improve the world around them.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.