Pianist Otmaro Ruiz performs in Paso Robles

Ruiz is a Venezuelan pianist, composer, arranger and educator

– Grammy-nominated pianist Otmaro Ruiz performs twice this weekend in Paso Robles. Ruiz plays Saturday night at the Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge on 13th Street. Sunday evening, he plays at Libretto, the new jazz and wine club next to Fish Gaucho on Park Street in Paso Robles.

Ruiz is a Venezuelan pianist, composer, arranger and educator. He is the son of two Venezuelan medical doctors. Ruiz studied biology at Simon Bolivar University while working as a pianist on the side. In 1983, he dropped out of school to focus entirely on music. He moved to Los Angels in 1989 and obtained a master’s degree in jazz performance from CalArts in 1993. He has performed and recorded with Jon Anderson, Robbie Robertson, Latin Crossings Project, (featuring Latin legend Tito Puente), Steve Winwood, Arturo Sadoval, Herb Alpert and many others.

At the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016, Ruiz was nominated for Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals for his version of “Girl from Ipanema.” Downbeat Magazine included his CD in their “Best of 2016” issue.

Ruiz formed part of the faculty of USC Thornton School of Music for five years.

For tickets or more information on his performances go to Amstrdmpaso.com or LibrettoPaso.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related