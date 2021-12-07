Pianist W. Terrence Spiller to perform recital Jan. 7 at Cal Poly

Cal Poly Music Professor Emeritus will perform works by Clara and Robert Schumann

– Pianist and Cal Poly Music Professor Emeritus W. Terrence Spiller will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in the Spanos Theatre on campus.

Spiller will perform works by Clara and Robert Schumann, who Spiller calls two of the most important musicians from 19th-century Germany as well as one of the most famous married couples in music history.

The second half of the program will feature French repertoire: Frédéric Chopin’s “Fantasy in F Minor,” Op. 49; Francis Poulenc’s “Trois mouvements perpétuels”; Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte”; and Claude Debussy’s “L’Isle Joyeuse.”

Spiller teaches applied piano at Cal Poly, though he recently retired from full-time teaching.

Tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for students. Proceeds will benefit the Music Department Scholarship Fund. Event parking is sponsored by the PAC. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department and College of Liberal Arts. For more information, call the Music Department at (805) 756-2406 or visit its calendar website.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related