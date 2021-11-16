‘Pickleball 101’ course offered at Centennial Park

Families and individuals ages 12 and older encouraged to sign up

– The community is invited to sign up for “Pickleball 101,” a three-day course presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and held at Centennial Park Nov. 22-24.

During this three day class taught by certified pickleball instructor Janice Mundee, new players will learn court terminology, types of shots, how to play doubles and how to score.

Families and individuals ages 12 and older are welcome. The classes will be held Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday Nov. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. on the Centennial Park Pickleball courts.

The cost for registration is $55 + $20 supply fee per family for “The Official Pickleball Workbook.” A pickleball paddle, cover and ball can be purchased form the instructor at class for an additional $25.

Learn more and register here.

