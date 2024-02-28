Pile burning operations planned this week

Operations planned in North County, North Coast

– Pile burning operations are tentatively scheduled this week in three locations within San Luis Obispo County.

In Cambria, pile burning is set to take place near Main St. and Burton Dr. on Feb. 29, 2024. Cal Fire firefighters will conduct the burning of 17 piles of French broom vegetation. Additionally, on the same day in Cambria, pile burning near Cambria Pines Rd. will involve 50 piles of French broom vegetation.

In the Yaro area, north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita, firefighters will conduct pile burning of 20 piles.

Burning activities are expected to commence at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Cambria, Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, and Santa Margarita.

Prescribed burning serves as a crucial tool to mitigate fire hazards and reduce the potential for future wildfires that could have adverse air quality impacts on local communities. If conditions are unsuitable for proper consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. To monitor air quality in neighborhoods on the day of the prescribed burn, residents can visit SLOCleanAir.org.

