Pile burning planned at Montaña de Oro State Park

–California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire, will burn approximately 42 brush piles near the environmental camp sites near Camp KEEP in Montaña de Oro State Park.

Burns will begin Tuesday, April 27 through Friday, May 7. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

