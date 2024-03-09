Pile burning planned next week in North County

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area

– Tentatively, during the week of Monday, March 11, 2024, pile burning will occur in three locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Cambria pile burning will take place near Burton Dr/Highway 1 in Cambria. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct burning of French broom brush, this will include 50 piles.

San Luis Obispo pile burning will take place near Reservoir Canyon Rd/High 101, in San Luis Obispo. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct burning of French broom brush, this will include 50 piles.

Yaro pile burning will take place north of Pozo, west of Santa Margarita. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct burning of dead and down tree branches, this will include 50 piles.

Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

Share To Social Media