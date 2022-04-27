‘Pin-Ups on Tour’ raises money for hospitalized veterans

Show coming to the Pour House Friday, May 6

– Get dolled up and join Pin-Ups on Tour for a vintage burlesque and variety show that supports hospitalized veterans. The group will be at the Pour House in Paso Robles on Friday, May 6. The show is 21+. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7.

Pin-Ups on Tour’s goal is to recreate the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940’s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, usually on their way overseas. The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, vintage tray girls, and more than a few surprises.

Since the group first started entertaining veterans in 2015, Pin-Up’s on Tour has performed in 47 states, donated over 4000 tickets back to our military heroes, and has been able to entertain close to 3400 Active Duty & Veteran Service Members with a family-friendly, all-ages show in the nation’s VA hospitals. In these past few years, Pin-Up’s on Tour has donated over $70,000 in free veteran tickets and monetary donations to non-profits such as AmVets, Heels for Combat Boots, Recon Sniper Foundation, Pin-Ups for Vets, American Legion posts, and VFW posts.

The group’s heartfelt and glitzy work has been featured on The Huffington Post, the American Legion Magazine, the Hallmark Channel, ABC News, Good Day LA, Good Morning San Diego, Fox News, Larry King, KTLA, Idiotest, We Are the Mighty, The Tampa Bay Times, and the Game Show Network

To learn more about the group’s mission to make veterans smile visit: http://pinupsontour.com/the-hospital-visits-.

Advertisement

Related