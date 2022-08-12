Pioneer Day kick-off party slated for Sept. 24

Evening will include barbecue dinner, dancing, casino games, live auction

– The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is kicking off the 92nd annual Pioneer Day parade festivities with the Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-off Party and Dance on Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Estrella Warbirds Museum at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., Paso Robles. This event will celebrate of 92 years of Paso Robles Heritage as well as honor the 2022 Queen and Marshall Bev and Howie Steinbeck.

The party will feature barbecue top block and chicken dinner along with music by DJ Andy Morris and dancing. The night continues with dessert, a live auction, and casino games, all inside an aircraft hangar.

Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase, call (805) 423-7758 or pick them up at Mid Coast Mower & Saw in Atascadero, Woods Family Pest Mgmt in Templeton, American Riveria Bank in Paso Robles, or online at the Pioneer Day website.

This year’s Pioneer Day Parade is Saturday, Oct. 8.

