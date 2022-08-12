Paso Robles News|Friday, August 12, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Pioneer Day kick-off party slated for Sept. 24
  • Follow Us!

Pioneer Day kick-off party slated for Sept. 24 

Posted: 6:34 am, August 12, 2022 by News Staff

pioneer day party

Evening will include barbecue dinner, dancing, casino games, live auction

– The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is kicking off the 92nd annual Pioneer Day parade festivities with the Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-off Party and Dance on Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Estrella Warbirds Museum at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., Paso Robles. This event will celebrate of 92 years of Paso Robles Heritage as well as honor the 2022 Queen and Marshall Bev and Howie Steinbeck.

The party will feature barbecue top block and chicken dinner along with music by DJ Andy Morris and dancing. The night continues with dessert, a live auction, and casino games, all inside an aircraft hangar.

Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase, call (805) 423-7758 or pick them up at Mid Coast Mower & Saw in Atascadero, Woods Family Pest Mgmt in Templeton, American Riveria Bank in Paso Robles, or online at the Pioneer Day website.

This year’s Pioneer Day Parade is Saturday, Oct. 8.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.