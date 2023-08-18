Pioneer Day Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel Aug. 27

Guests aged 80 years and above eat free

– The San Miguel Lions Club has announced the return of its Pioneer Day Old Timer’s Barbecue fundraiser. The event is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, at San Miguel Community Park, located at 1325 K Street.

Tickets for the event will be priced at $15 each, covering a meal that includes half a chicken, beans, salad, French bread, dessert, and soda. Those aged 80 years and above eat free.

The barbecue will begin at noon and conclude by 2 p.m. or until the food supply is exhausted. Interested attendees can purchase tickets directly at the event venue on the day of the fundraiser.

