Pioneer Day Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel

About two hundred people attended the event

– After a two years absence, the Pioneer Day Old Timer’s Barbecue returned Sunday afternoon to San Miguel Community Park.

About two hundred people turned out. Two of the oldest “old timers” were 95, but none were over 100 this year. More than a dozen were over 80, which qualified them for a free chicken BBQ dinner.

Margaret Wicks is the chair of Pioneer Day this year. She welcomed everyone and talked about the events coming up, including the dinner on Sept. 24. The Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party will be held at Estrella Warbirds Museum. There will be top block and chicken barbecue with all the fixings. A live auction and dessert auction will also be conducted. DJ Andy Morris will play music for dancing. Tickets are now on sale online at PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org and at American Riviera Bank and several other local businesses.

The Pioneer Royalty also spoke. Howie and Beverly Ann (Jesperson) Steinbeck each talked about how much they appreciated the honor of being named Grand Marshall and Queen.

The Belle and her attendants described their family history in the region they represented. Jenna Wilshusen is the Belle in 2022. She represents the Pomar area. Her ancestors had a large ranch in Pomar about 100 years ago. She says she lives only a mile from it today. Jenna also brought a foreign exchange student from Spain who is living with the Wilshusen family. Laura Moreno-Parralejo said she loves America and the culture. She said she enjoyed the barbecue.

Kylie Stroud spoke for herself and two other attendants. One had lost her voice after shouting at a volleyball game. Another was unable to attend. Kylie also talked about the Stroud family’s history in the area.

The next event is the Pioneer Day Ladies Luncheon on Sept. 15. Then, the Kick-off Dinner is on Sept. 24. For more information go to the website, PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org.

