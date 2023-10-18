Pioneer Day parade winners announced

Float theme for 2023 was ‘Hip, Hip, Hooray for the Pioneer Spirit’

– The 93rd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade has announced the winners for 2023:

The winner of the Best Costume category is Ballet Folklorico Flor de Lune.

In the Charro/Charra category, Central Coast Charros took the top spot.

Plymouth Congregational was recognized as the best in the ‘Church Group’ category.

Santa Maria Elks won in the Club/Civic Group Sr. category.

Pleasant Valley School was awarded first in the Club-School category.

The Club – Other Jr. category winner is Applause Children’s Theatre

For Family Group, Van Dollen Family Wagon took the prize.

Atascadero High School Marching Band was the top pick in the Marching Band Sr. category.

Paso Robles High School won Best Marching Group

The Most Patriotic award went to Gordon Felice.

King’s County Sheriff’s Posse took the prize for Mounted Group Sr.

Benjamin MacConells 1951 won in the Novelty Jr. category.

The Novelty Sr. winner is 1912 Indian Motorcycle.

The Old Equipment/Tractor award went to 906 Hot Steam Powered CAT.

‘Piece of 805 Miniature Horses was recognized as the best Parade Horse.

The Sheriff/Marshall Posse winner is Kern County Sheriff’s Posse.

For Shriner/Elks/Masonic, Asiya Stage/Holveck was awarded the top spot.

Nevada Stage/Holvek was the best Wagon Team/Animal Drawn Vehicle.

The Sweepstakes award went to JB Dewar’s Tractor.

Paso Robles Elementary was recognized as the top Judge’s choice.

Central Coast Model T took the honor for the Marshal category.

The Ladies of the Barbary Coast were crowned as the Queen.

For Belle, the award went to Estrella Warbirds Museum.

The Best Use of Theme award, along with a $300 prize, was given to Parkfield 4-H.

The float theme for 2023 was ‘Hip, Hip, Hooray for the Pioneer Spirit’.”

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Facebook page also shared the following video clips from this year’s parade:

Share To Social Media