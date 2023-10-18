Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Pioneer Day parade winners announced 

Posted: 7:10 am, October 18, 2023 by News Staff

Float theme for 2023 was ‘Hip, Hip, Hooray for the Pioneer Spirit’

– The 93rd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade has announced the winners for 2023:
  • The winner of the Best Costume category is Ballet Folklorico Flor de Lune.
  • In the Charro/Charra category, Central Coast Charros took the top spot.
  • Plymouth Congregational was recognized as the best in the ‘Church Group’ category.
  • Santa Maria Elks won in the Club/Civic Group Sr. category.
  • Pleasant Valley School was awarded first in the Club-School category.
  • The Club – Other Jr. category winner is Applause Children’s Theatre
  • For Family Group, Van Dollen Family Wagon took the prize.
  • Atascadero High School Marching Band was the top pick in the Marching Band Sr. category.
  • Paso Robles High School won Best Marching Group
  • The Most Patriotic award went to Gordon Felice.
  • King’s County Sheriff’s Posse took the prize for Mounted Group Sr.
  • Benjamin MacConells 1951 won in the Novelty Jr. category.
  • The Novelty Sr. winner is 1912 Indian Motorcycle.
  • The Old Equipment/Tractor award went to 906 Hot Steam Powered CAT.
  • ‘Piece of 805 Miniature Horses was recognized as the best Parade Horse.
  • The Sheriff/Marshall Posse winner is Kern County Sheriff’s Posse.
  • For Shriner/Elks/Masonic, Asiya Stage/Holveck was awarded the top spot.
  • Nevada Stage/Holvek was the best Wagon Team/Animal Drawn Vehicle.
  • The Sweepstakes award went to JB Dewar’s Tractor.
  • Paso Robles Elementary was recognized as the top Judge’s choice.
  • Central Coast Model T took the honor for the Marshal category.
  • The Ladies of the Barbary Coast were crowned as the Queen.
  • For Belle, the award went to Estrella Warbirds Museum.
  • The Best Use of Theme award, along with a $300 prize, was given to Parkfield 4-H.
The float theme for 2023 was ‘Hip, Hip, Hooray for the Pioneer Spirit’.”
The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Facebook page also shared the following video clips from this year’s parade:

 

 

 

