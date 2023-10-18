Pioneer Day parade winners announced
Float theme for 2023 was ‘Hip, Hip, Hooray for the Pioneer Spirit’
- The winner of the Best Costume category is Ballet Folklorico Flor de Lune.
- In the Charro/Charra category, Central Coast Charros took the top spot.
- Plymouth Congregational was recognized as the best in the ‘Church Group’ category.
- Santa Maria Elks won in the Club/Civic Group Sr. category.
- Pleasant Valley School was awarded first in the Club-School category.
- The Club – Other Jr. category winner is Applause Children’s Theatre
- For Family Group, Van Dollen Family Wagon took the prize.
- Atascadero High School Marching Band was the top pick in the Marching Band Sr. category.
- Paso Robles High School won Best Marching Group
- The Most Patriotic award went to Gordon Felice.
- King’s County Sheriff’s Posse took the prize for Mounted Group Sr.
- Benjamin MacConells 1951 won in the Novelty Jr. category.
- The Novelty Sr. winner is 1912 Indian Motorcycle.
- The Old Equipment/Tractor award went to 906 Hot Steam Powered CAT.
- ‘Piece of 805 Miniature Horses was recognized as the best Parade Horse.
- The Sheriff/Marshall Posse winner is Kern County Sheriff’s Posse.
- For Shriner/Elks/Masonic, Asiya Stage/Holveck was awarded the top spot.
- Nevada Stage/Holvek was the best Wagon Team/Animal Drawn Vehicle.
- The Sweepstakes award went to JB Dewar’s Tractor.
- Paso Robles Elementary was recognized as the top Judge’s choice.
- Central Coast Model T took the honor for the Marshal category.
- The Ladies of the Barbary Coast were crowned as the Queen.
- For Belle, the award went to Estrella Warbirds Museum.
- The Best Use of Theme award, along with a $300 prize, was given to Parkfield 4-H.