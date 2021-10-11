Pioneer Day returned with enthusiasm Saturday to Paso Robles

Attendees says it was great to have the festival back in Paso Robles this year

–Thousands of people turned out to watch the Pioneer Day Parade in Paso Robles this weekend, and enjoyed beans cooked by volunteers at the Downtown City Park. Despite a year’s respite, the tractors were ready to roll down Spring Street, and circle the Downtown City Park.

Dozens of antique tractors, some more than 100-years-old, circled the park before heading back to the barn at the Pioneer Museum.

For the 50th time former Paso Robles Mayor Duane Picanco stirred beans with other volunteers on 12th Street across from Siegel’s Jewelry. The lines for the free Bean Feed extended across the park to the Carnegie Museum in one director, and down 12th street past Brown Butter Cookies in the other direction.

Equestrian entries included the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Posse and the Kings County Sheriff’s Posse. Other animals which appeared in the parade included mules, including two pulling an old US Army wagon, pack horses, pack goats, and many dogs which accompanied pedestrians and rode in vehicles.

Those who attended agreed, it was great to have Pioneer Day back in Paso Robles.

\

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related