Pitbull to return to Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that musical artist Pitbull has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be confirmed at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit Slo Cal. This will be Pitbull’s third appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2018.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

About Pitbull

Pitbull, an independent musical artist, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, has achieved notable success in his career. He has been recognized with a Grammy award and has secured numerous international number ones. His accomplishments also include hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, and 25 million album sales. Moreover, his cumulative video views exceed 15 billion, solidifying his position as one of the most accomplished figures in the music industry.

In addition to his musical endeavors, he played a pivotal role in the establishment of Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools throughout the nation. His efforts were acknowledged by the United Nations General Assembly for his work with Clean Water Here. Furthermore, Pitbull serves as a partner in eMerge Americas, an annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami. His contributions to various fields were honored at the 2019 International Achievement Summit, where he was recognized alongside music legends, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and “From Negative to Positive” Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on the main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of a NASCAR racing team (Team Trackhouse), and served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Daytona 500. At the same time, he continues to expand his influence across fitness, health, and wellness. He launched 305-Life as the first daily supplement line to philosophically reflect the vibrant spirit of Miami through its high-quality product.

As an investor and brand ambassador, he joined forces with Echelon for the “Pitbull X Echelon” partnership, providing Pitbull-themed rides to millions of users exclusively in the Echelon Fit App. He also teamed up with Columbia Care to introduce his own CBD line, N2P—an acronym for one of his most famous mantras “negative to positive.” He returned to the road in 2022 with the sold-out North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast. Speaking of, Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial, and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, coming soon.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

