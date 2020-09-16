Placement of campaign signs face restrictions along state highways

–With the 2020 general election season gearing up, political candidates and campaign workers for either an office or a ballot measure are reminded by CalTrans about a state law governing the placement of “Temporary Political Signs” within view of a state highway.

The State Outdoor Advertising Act allows an exemption for the placement of “Temporary Political Signs” along certain state highways. However, these signs are not to be placed within the state right-of-way. In addition, signs cannot be visible within 660 feet from the edge of the right-of-way of a classified “landscaped freeway.”

If campaign signs are within view of a state highway, candidates must file a “Statement of Responsibility” form with Caltrans’ Outdoor Advertising Program in Sacramento.

A temporary political sign meets the following criteria:

Encourages a vote in a scheduled election.

Is placed no sooner than 90 days prior to the scheduled election and is removed within 10 days after that election.

Is no larger than 32 square feet.

Has a Statement of Responsibility form filed with Caltrans certifying a person who will be responsible for removing the signs.

Additionally, state law directs Caltrans to remove unauthorized temporary political signs and bill the responsible party for their removal. For more information or a copy of the “Statement of Responsibility” form for temporary political signs, visit Caltrans’ Political Signs web page.

A completed Statement of Responsibility must be submitted to:

Caltrans Division of Traffic Operations

Outdoor Advertising Program

P.O. Box 942874, MS-36

Sacramento, CA 94274-0001

