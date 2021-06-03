Plan to house migrant children at Camp Roberts on hold

–Spokespersons from regional U.S. Congressmen Salud Carbajal’s (D-Santa Barbara) and Jimmy Panetta’s (D-Monterey) offices say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notified them that plans to house migrant children at Camp Roberts are now on hold.

The plans for Camp Roberts are on hold because the number of children in HHS custody has dropped dramatically, the spokespersons said.

In a teleconference meeting with federal officials last month, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin was told as many as 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children could be processed at Camp Roberts. “I expressed concerns about the impacts on local traffic, medical services, educational services and housing,” Martin said at the time. “I was told that, if children were transported to Camp Roberts, they would not arrive all at one time, but in groups of a few hundred. I was also assured medical and educational services would be handled on-base and would not impact local agencies.”

The recent HHS decision follows complaints about the possible use of Camp Roberts from a coalition of community organizations, immigrant advocates, and concerned individuals from Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties who met recently to discuss their concerns regarding the proposed plan to house unaccompanied minors at Camp Roberts.

The coalition said that California is a preferred choice as a welcoming state among the states that may be considered for locations. However, they say they cannot support Camp Roberts as a suitable site, nor can they support the use of any military base for such a purpose.

