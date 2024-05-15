Planned burn operations start today at Camp Roberts

Burn operation continues through May 17

– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit personnel are set to conduct a hazard reduction burn starting today, May 15, at 10 a.m., through Friday, May 17.

The exercise is a cooperative effort hosted by Cal Fire and Camp Roberts Fire Department aimed at providing crucial training to fire personnel in the technique of “fighting fire with fire.” Approximately 250 acres are slated to be burned, offering ample learning opportunities for students while establishing an important fuel break at the southeastern boundary of Camp Roberts.

Burning operations are anticipated to conclude by 5 p.m. each day for three days. The initiative is being executed in collaboration with Camp Roberts Fire Department, Monterey Bay Air Resources District, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, and the California Air Resources Board.

Residents in the northern portions of San Luis Obispo County may observe smoke during the operation.

