Planning commission approves 79-unit low-income senior housing project

–The Paso Robles Planning Commission at its Jan. 26 meeting approved a new low-income senior housing project. The new River Walk Terrace is located on a 4.21-acre parcel at 110 Niblick Road in the Woodland Plaza II shopping center next to the JC Penney building and in walking distance to Walmart.

The project, proposed by the Paso Robles Housing Authority, is a single building planned to be designed with varying heights ranging from 1-story to 3-stories tall.

The development will feature 79 units for seniors 62-years-of-age and up with low incomes. The project is a mix of 70 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units ranging in square footage from approximately 650 to 850 square feet. The project is intended for seniors living an active and independent lifestyle,

River Walk Terrace amenities

• 82 total parking spaces

• 18 bicycle racks

• 2,275 s.f. residents center

• Laundry room

• Shared open space via an open courtyard with a community garden, barbecue area, and pedestrian pathways

The project’s residents center includes a fully furnished multipurpose room with television and video capabilities, a kitchen, restroom facilities, laundry room, and manager office.

The city planners analysis says, River Walk Terrace is a good site for an age-restricted housing development because it is located within 1/4-mile from grocery shopping; pharmacy; optometrist, public transportation, bus stop, medical offices, dentist office, parks, walking paths, shopping, banks, fast-food restaurants and other conveniences that the residents will benefit from.

The project includes a parking area and a new ADA pathway for access to the Salinas River Trail.

The project also includes a request to remove two oak trees totaling 19-inches in diameter and will therefore require from the Paso Robles City Council before moving forward. The developers would be required to plant replacement oak trees if the council approves removing the two.

