Planning commission considering new 200-unit apartment project



–The Paso Robles Planning Commission is meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall to review a new 200-unit apartment project.

On Jan. 14, the commission held a public hearing to consider the proposed project and continued the hearing to this week. The commissioners said they had general concerns regarding building massing, traffic, and drainage.

The project site is located on a 10-acre parcel located near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Creston Road, north of the Food 4 Less shopping center, and across the street from Winifred Pifer Elementary School. The proposed residential project consists of 200 apartment units in 13 buildings. The buildings are three stories tall, with heights below the maximum building height of 40-feet.

The project site is zoned as “residential multiple family” and designated for a density of 20 units per acre. The project architect describes the exterior style of the buildings as “traditional agrarian and farmhouse”.

Project amenities include a fitness building, swimming pool, tot lots, outdoor seating, bicycle racks, and pedestrian pathways connecting to the commercial shopping center to the south. The project includes a request to remove three oak trees, two of which are on-site and one located in the public right-of-way where Creston Road would be widened.

–Click here for the planning commission agenda item

Share this post!

Related