Planning commission hearing on Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Development happening Jan. 28 

–The Paso Robles Planning Commission will be hosting a public hearing for the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan on Jan. 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Paso Robles City Hall (1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles).

At the hearing, city staff will present the project and the public will have an opportunity to make comments. The planning commission will vote to make a recommendation to the Paso Robles City Council, who will consider the project at a future hearing that will be scheduled after the planning commission makes a recommendation.

There are a number of documents available online for review:

Project updates: https://www.prcity.com/788/Olsen-South-Chandler-Ranch-Specific-Plan

The draft EIR: http://www.prcity.com/357/CEQA-Documents (The final EIR addresses all public comments received and will be part of the agenda packet for the hearing)

The Specific Plan policy document is here: https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/28309/Olsen-South-Chandler-Ranch-Specific-Plan

The project design guidelines are here: https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/28310/Olsen-South-Chandler-Ranch-Design-Package

When it becomes available, the entire agenda packet for the hearing can be downloaded here: https://www.prcity.com/AgendaCenter/Planning-Commission-5

Olsen-South Chandler Project Page

If you are unable to attend the hearing on Jan. 28, but would like to make comments for the planning commission’s consideration, please submit your comments in writing to planning@prcity.com or mail to:

Community Development Department

City of Paso Robles

1000 Spring Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

If you previously submitted comments for the draft EIR, they are part of the public record, and will be addressed in the final EIR, which will be part of the agenda packet for the planning commission hearing.