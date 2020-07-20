Planning commission to consider Beechwood Specific Plan at next meeting 

–The public is encouraged to participate in the July 28, 2020, Paso Robles Planning Commission teleconference-only hearing for the Beechwood Specific Plan. The site is approximately 235 acres in the southeast corner of the city, located south of Meadowlark Road, east of Beechwood Drive/Virginia Peterson Elementary School, and north of Creston Road.

The project includes the construction of 911 residential units, including at least 150 multi-family residential units; approximately 5.6 acres of commercial/mixed-use development; an approximately 8-acre public park; and approximately 20 acres of open space. Requested project approvals include the certification of an Environmental Impact Report; approval of a General Plan Amendment, Zoning Change, Specific Plan, Oak Tree Removal Permit, Vesting Tentative Tract Map, Development Agreement; and formation of a Community Facilities District. Airport Road would be extended south to connect with Creston Road.

The public has two options for participation:

Before the hearing, send written comments for the Planning Commission’s consideration to planning@prcity.com.

The hearing will be live-streamed on July 28, 2020, beginning at 6:30pm at www.prcity.com/youtube. During the hearing, call 805-865-PASO (7276) to make a comment directly to the Planning Commission.

Meeting presentations will also be recorded and available to play later at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The EIR for the project, which includes a detailed project description and a draft of the Specific Plan, is available for review now at www.prcity.com/357/CEQA-Documents. The entire agenda packet including staff reports and draft resolutions will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting at www.prcity.com/agendacenter/Planning-Commission-5.

More information about the project is also available at the applicant’s virtual open house at www.beechwoodspecificplan.com.