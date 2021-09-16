Pleasant Valley Wine Trail donates $10,000 to Must Charities

Wineries raised funds at annual Evening Under the Estrella Sky Dinner

–The members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail are pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to must! charities. The funds were raised during the annual Evening Under the Estrella Sky fundraiser dinner.

“The wineries of The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail came together and created an evening that did more than showcase great food and great wine,” says Becky Gray, executive director of Must Charities. “They showed the power of collective giving, and the power of a community coming together. It was such a privilege for us to be a part of and know the lives that will be positively impacted as a result of their dedication.”

In addition to donating proceeds from the dinner’s ticket sales, the trail members hold raffle drawings and a silent auction each year. “Organizing and hosting this event to raise funds for a local charity is a work of passion,” said Leon Tackitt, president of Pleasant Valley Wine Trail. “It is wonderful to see all the members participate by giving their wine and their time to make the evening a fun and tasty experience for the attendees.”

The next Evening Under the Estrella Sky Dinner will be held Aug. 20, 2022 at the Hartley Farms venue with proceeds donated to the Pleasant Valley School. Ticket sales opened during the 2021 event and the dinner is already 75-percent sold out. Tickets for this four-course wine paired dinner with music, raffle, and auction are available online: https://www.my805tix.com/e/2022-evening-under-the-estrella-sky-winemakers-din

About the 2021 cause

Must Charities’ COVID Community Response Project encompasses more than just financial relief. Case management ensures success and well-being in the program with an action plan, wrap-around and follow-up support for people impacted by the pandemic. Since its inception, over 160 people remain housed. These are our neighbors, friends, and colleagues in our wine region. Learn more about must! charities and the COVID Community response project at mustcharities.org.

About Pleasant Valley Wine Trail

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail includes 12 wineries and four associate members: Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, Hearst Ranch Winery, Locatelli Winery, Mystic Hills, Ranchita Canyon Vineyard, Riverstar Vineyards, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Villa San Juliette and Vino Vargas. Associate members include Cava Robles RV Resort, Hartley Farms, Vines RV Resort and Wine Country RV Resort.

For more information, visit pleasantvalleywinetrail.com.

