Pleasant Valley Wine Trail donates $20,000 to support student scholarships

Contribution will be directed towards providing scholarships for local students pursuing education in the trades

– The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail of San Miguel has announced a donation of $20,000 to the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise. This contribution will be directed towards providing scholarships for local students pursuing education in the trades.

The winery and farm members of the wine trail recently held their Annual “Evening Under the Estrella Sky” winemaker dinner at Hartley Farms, and it is through the generosity of attendees, members, and sponsors that this donation was made possible. The event featured a four-course paired dinner, with wines poured from all 14 winery members, a raffle, and silent and live auctions.

Recognizing the importance of skilled trades in shaping the future workforce, the wine trail has partnered with the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise to invest in the education and professional development of local students. By supporting scholarships for trade education, the wine trail and the Rotary club are taking proactive steps to address the needs of the community and contribute to its growth.

The $20,000 donation will enhance efforts to provide financial assistance to deserving students aiming to pursue careers in trades such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, mechanics, and more. These scholarships will play an important role in reducing financial barriers and enabling students to access quality education and training in their chosen fields.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise to empower local students pursuing trades education,” said Leon Tackitt, president of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail. “Our joint commitment to supporting education aligns perfectly with our vision for a stronger, more skilled community. Together, we can open doors of opportunity for deserving students.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail for their generosity,” stated Sally Coons, president of the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise. “This donation will directly impact the lives of local students and contribute to the growth and vitality of our community by supporting education in trades.”

Share To Social Media