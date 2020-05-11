Pleasant Valley Wine Trail donates over $5k to Woods Humane

–The wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail recently announced the donation of $5,747 to Woods Humane Society. The funds were raised by participating members during the virtual Wine 4 Paws fundraiser event.

“The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail always comes together for Wine 4 Paws weekend, and this year they did not waiver in their support,” said Sarah Tomasetti, Director of Wine 4 Paws. “I know most of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail wineries are small, and it took a lot of effort to move ahead with the event in the virtual format. This year was a wonderful reminder that no matter what the situation, when we work together, we can truly make a difference!”

Although the wineries were not able to offer tastings, nor hold events due to Covid-19, members still saw the importance of supporting the annual fundraiser for homeless pets. Participating winery members donated a portion of online and pickup wine sales during the weekend virtual Wine 4 Paws event. Knowing it was a challenging year for Woods Humane society, several wineries contributed their own funds to the donation and others offered substantial contributions from special pet themed label promotions.

Each year Tackitt Family Vineyards, with the help of their wine club, produce a special label featuring a pet, made exclusively for Wine 4 Paws. This year’s “Lincoln’s Rambunctious Red” was sold out before the fundraiser event began. “We are so grateful for our friends who showed their support towards Wine4Paws this year, we are truly humbled.” – Leon Tackitt, Tackitt Family Vineyards.

Other special promotions included custom printed labels featuring pet photos emailed by customers at Lusso Della Terra, and at Bon Niche Cellars, labels featuring pets (“Chair” Chardonnay and Birdland’s “Naughty Kitty”) added to the group’s contribution.

Participating wineries included Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, Lusso Della Terra, Locatelli Vineyards, Ranchita Canyon Vineyard, Riverstar Vineyards, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Villa San Juliette and Vino Vargas

For more information visit: www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com.

