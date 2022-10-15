Pleasant Valley Wine Trail fundraiser dinner raises $10,000

Event supported Parents Actively Supporting Education

– The 13 members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail held another successful fundraising winemaker dinner over the summer. The event enabled the wine trail, located in the San Miguel area of Paso Robles Wine Country, to once again donate $10,000 to Parents Actively Supporting Education, or PASE (the parent/teacher group for Pleasant Valley School). Pleasant Valley School is a “tiny but mighty,” Kindergarten through 6th grade located amid the vineyards, along the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, with only 52 students. The PASE group will use the funds to send their 5th/6th grade to an in-person science camp, purchase a filtered water bottle filler for the playground, and supply the new art room with new art supplies.

The annual “Dinner Under the Estrella Sky” event, held Aug. 20 at Hartley Farms, was an exclusive four-course served dinner with a raffle, silent auction, and plenty of premium, hand-crafted wine. The silent auction saw many unique donated items, such as winery tours, barrel tastings with winemakers, and stays at luxurious local accommodations. All 13 wineries poured for the event, so each course had a chef-paired flight of three wines, plus a toast. Before dinner, guests enjoyed an appetizer hour where winemakers poured their choice of wines. This event sells out each year, and only 60 seats currently remain for next year’s event on Aug. 19, 2023.

“Organizing and hosting this event to raise funds for a local charity is a work of passion,” said Leon Tackitt, president of Pleasant Valley Wine Trail. “It is wonderful to see all the members participate by giving their wine and their time to make the evening a fun and tasty experience for the attendees.”

Tickets for the 2023 Dinner Under the Estrella Sky Winemaker’s Dinner can be found on My805Tix.com.

About P.A.S.E. (Parents Actively Supporting Education)

PASE is a non-profit group of parents whose children attend Pleasant Valley School. They focus on fundraising for fun extra-curricular events, school items, and enrichments for their students that are not paid for by the school. In the past, these parents have earned funds for classroom technology, an electronic reader board, end-of-year trips to the waterpark, and an adorable roadrunner mascot costume, lovingly called “Mr. Beep Beep.” Their annual Color Run is a family-friendly fundraising event open to the public and includes a pancake breakfast, color run (where kids get powdered color thrown on them, and run through neighboring Record Vineyards), and silent auction.

About Pleasant Valley Wine Trail

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail includes 13 wineries and four associate members: Arndt Cellars, Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, Hearst Ranch Winery, High Camp Vineyards, Locatelli Winery, Mystic Hills, Riverstar Vineyards, Tackitt Family Vineyards, Villa San Juliette and Vino Vargas. Associate members include Cava Robles RV Resort, Hartley Farms, Vines RV Resort, and Wine Country RV Resort.

– By Barbara Goodrich for Pleasant Valley Wine Trail.

