Pleasant Valley Wine Trail hosting, ‘Vino Valentine Weekend’

During weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more

– The 13 wineries and two farms of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail will be hosting their first event of 2023 – Vino Valentine Weekend.

Members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail invite the public to visit their locations, nestled in the rolling hills of San Miguel, to enjoy a romantic weekend on Feb. 11-12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

During Vino Valentine Weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more. For details on each location’s offerings, visit: https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/pages/upcoming-events

Participating locations:

Arndt Cellars

Bon Niche Cellars

California Lavender

Honey Farm

Cinquain Cellars

Four Sisters Ranch

Graveyard Vineyards

Hartley Farms

Hearst Ranch Winery

High Camp Wines

Locatelli Vineyards & Winery

Mystic Hills Vineyards

Riverstar Vineyards

Tackitt Family Vineyards

Villa San Juliette

Vino Vargas

