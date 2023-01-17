Pleasant Valley Wine Trail hosting, ‘Vino Valentine Weekend’
During weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more
– The 13 wineries and two farms of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail will be hosting their first event of 2023 – Vino Valentine Weekend.
Members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail invite the public to visit their locations, nestled in the rolling hills of San Miguel, to enjoy a romantic weekend on Feb. 11-12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
During Vino Valentine Weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more. For details on each location’s offerings, visit: https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/pages/upcoming-events
Participating locations:
- Arndt Cellars
- Bon Niche Cellars
- California Lavender
- Honey Farm
- Cinquain Cellars
- Four Sisters Ranch
- Graveyard Vineyards
- Hartley Farms
- Hearst Ranch Winery
- High Camp Wines
- Locatelli Vineyards & Winery
- Mystic Hills Vineyards
- Riverstar Vineyards
- Tackitt Family Vineyards
- Villa San Juliette
- Vino Vargas