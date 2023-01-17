Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 17, 2023
You are here: Home » Wine » Pleasant Valley Wine Trail hosting, ‘Vino Valentine Weekend’
  • Follow Us!

Pleasant Valley Wine Trail hosting, ‘Vino Valentine Weekend’ 

Posted: 6:30 am, January 17, 2023 by News Staff

vino valentine

During weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more

– The 13 wineries and two farms of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail will be hosting their first event of 2023 – Vino Valentine Weekend.

Members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail invite the public to visit their locations, nestled in the rolling hills of San Miguel, to enjoy a romantic weekend on Feb. 11-12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

During Vino Valentine Weekend visitors will enjoy special treats, tastings, pairings, and more. For details on each location’s offerings, visit: https://www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com/pages/upcoming-events

 

Participating locations:

  • Arndt Cellars
  • Bon Niche Cellars
  • California Lavender
  • Honey Farm
  • Cinquain Cellars
  • Four Sisters Ranch
  • Graveyard Vineyards
  • Hartley Farms
  • Hearst Ranch Winery
  • High Camp Wines
  • Locatelli Vineyards & Winery
  • Mystic Hills Vineyards
  • Riverstar Vineyards
  • Tackitt Family Vineyards
  • Villa San Juliette
  • Vino Vargas

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.