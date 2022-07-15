Pleasant Valley Wine Trail offering new Art and Wine Saturdays

Event series starts this Saturday

– On Saturday, July 16, members of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail will host their first Art & Wine Saturday. Each participating winery will have art displayed on site, with a couple offering the opportunity to create your own work of art to take home. This is a wonderful opportunity to see, and purchase, the creative work of local artists. You’ll find jewelry, paintings, photography, and barrel art exhibits throughout the trail.

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail is located in the northeast area of the Paso Robles AVA and includes mostly small, family-owned wineries producing award-winning wines from estate-grown fruit. Each month the trail hosts an event or wine-themed weekend.

See the list below for Art & Wine Saturday details:

Arndt Cellars – Nancy Jensen will be onsite on Saturday to show and sell her art.

Bon Niche Cellars – Designer and Illustrator Julia Padin will be on site creating customized digital illustrations to remember your experience at our beautiful winery. There will also be plenty of items on display from Julia’s online boutique, The Mode & Moxie. Have something special in mind? Julia can also create a unique design just for you!

Cinquain Cellars – Sips and Succulents: Create your own succulent setting while sipping on award-winning wines.

Four Sisters Ranch – Experience the vivid music and wine-related paintings of local artist, Lori Mole, and a live demo. Gourmet goodies available for purchase the tasting room, or bring your own picnic.

Graveyard Vineyards – The property is a very popular spot for photographers. The sunrises, sunsets, and diversity of the landscape have a lot to offer a camera. Two photographers will be showcasing their work: Joni Ray and Dean Crawford

Hartley Farms – Featuring Jewelry Artist – Dawn Diovera’s Jewelry with a Purpose. All proceeds to go Horse & Man, a non-profit dedicated to helping horses in need.

Locatelli Winery – Local artist/Craftsman, Mike Victorino, will be displaying some of his oak barrel furniture, each piece will be available for purchase.

Mystic Hills – Create your own piece of art. Art supplies will be provided so you can create your very own work of art. You can take it home, or donated it to be included in their wine shipments. Their granddaughters, Savanna and Emma would likely appreciate the help – they make sure everyone gets a little artsy LOVE with their wine.

Riverstar – Arty Pants will be displaying photography, acrylic, metal, and mixed media works by local artists Trisha Butcher and Jennifer Truett. Come support these female-owned small businesses, A Modern Bohemian and Mija Linda, while they showcase their gorgeous jewelry in the Riverstar tasting room.

Tackitt Family (1-4 p.m.) – Art exhibit by Page Graber. Page is an accomplished multi-media artist winning ribbons & “Best of Show” awards in recent years. She is a “Signature Member” of many national & local painting societies and an active member in several local art associations. Page works in several different medias: pen & ink, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media & murals.

Villa San Juliette – Canvas and metal vineyard and country prints by Trisha Butcher as well as Fluid Art Painting and Pouring by local artists Trisha Butcher and Jennifer Del Rio, AKA Arty Pants.

Vino Vargas – Enjoy the work of local photographer, Laura Dienzo. Laura has lived in San Luis Obispo since the early 80s and enjoys capturing scenery and continues to be inspired by the splendor of it all – from the oak-studded, golden hills to the unspoiled coastline and rolling vineyards.

