Poetry reading to honor the late Chris Weygandt Alba

Chris Weygandt Alba’s legacy to be celebrated at special event May 4

– A public reading of poems from The Last Honesty by the late Chris Weygandt Alba will take place on May 4 at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5318 Palma Avenue in Atascadero.

Chris Weygandt Alba continues to inspire heartfelt memories to those who were blessed to have known her. Alba was a brilliant writer, poet, and community advocate. Her profession included being an editor for a national magazine and a journalist for local publications for over 20 years.

Alba wrote poetry and nurtured a garden that received blue ribbon awards at the California Mid-State Fair for many years. While as a journalist, she served the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association and was instrumental in securing the Great American Main Street Award in 2004.

Alba passed in 2018, but now a posthumous tribute has been curated and created by Elizabeth Sosaya and Dianne E. Gross. They curated and created a book of poetry titled The Last Honesty available at General Store Paso Robles, EarthTones Gifts & Gallery, in Paso Robles, Gatherings Natural Food in Atascadero, and online at Amazon.

Alba’s feature articles and in-depth stories for local publications celebrated everyone from all walks of life, from our leaders and business owners to the day-to-day working folks. She was a collaborative force who helped document the history of our communities.

For more than two decades, Alba worked for publisher Bob Chute and his editor at Paso Robles Gazette and at his own two publications, Country News Press and Paso Magazine.

“Whenever Chris came to me with a story idea. I totally focused on every word she was saying because I just knew it was going to be good,” Bob said. “She took readers on a trek without missing a thing along the way. Chris was the kind of person you were very blessed to know. Thank you, Lord, for sharing this enchanted lady with us for a time.”

Freelance writer Melissa Chavez recalled, “In 1999, Chris hired me as her editorial assistant while working for Bob Chute. Undaunted by my inexperience, she took me under her wing and guided my development as a writer. For two decades, Chris’s integrity, diligence, and journalistic excellence encouraged my best in return. Chris was not one to compete with other news organizations; instead, she celebrated our diversity as peers. Throughout my association with Chris as a fellow writer and Main Street volunteer, I observed the calm confidence that came with her teachable moments and leadership.”

Through her feature writing and poetry, Alba inspired readers with thought-provoking reverence for humanity. Her unique way of seeing things even made it possible to see promise in the ruins of an earthquake and gently remind us to cherish what is right with the world. I am grateful that her works are available for the public to read and enjoy for decades to come.

Dorian Michael will provide entertainment with an open mike for guests at the public reading.