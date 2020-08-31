Point San Luis Lighthouse offering docent-led virtual tours 

Paso Robles News|Monday, August 31, 2020
Posted: 2:52 am, August 31, 2020

–The Point San Luis lighthouse, closed due to the pandemic, is offering docent-led interactive virtual tours instead.

Using Zoom, a docent will lead up to 10 guests on a virtual walking tour of this historic site. Visitors will travel back in time to 1890, delve into the lighthouse’s history, and see all the things one would see on an “in-person” tour, plus more. Guests will explore the light station’s grounds, visit the head keeper’s dwelling and see all the rooms, climb the lighthouse tower to the lantern room with its spectacular views of San Luis Bay, step inside the fog signal room, and admire the beautiful Fresnel lens.

Tours run every Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last about an hour. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at My805Tix.com by searching “Point San Luis lighthouse.” All ticket proceeds go toward operating, maintaining, and preserving this Central Coast hidden gem.



