Police Activities League Fishing Derby returns April 1

Popular event returns to Barney Schwartz Park

– The Paso Robles Police Activities League will be hosting a free fishing event for children under 16 on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park. The event will include a hotdog, drink, and chips for children, and all fishing rods, reels, and bait will be provided.

The first 100 children to arrive will receive gifted rods and reels. Adults will be required to pay $5 to attend the event. The goal of the event is to promote community involvement and youth activities.

For more information, interested parties can contact PAL at (805) 227-7420.

