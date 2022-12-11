Police and fire crews save man trapped by rising water in the Salinas River

Incident took place off River Road near 24th Street bridge

– Early Sunday morning Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a man trapped in the Salinas Riverbed.

Saturday’s heavy rainfall in Paso Robles caused the Salinas River levels to rise, leaving a man stranded on dry land surrounded by water. The incident took place just off River Road about one mile north of Union Road, near the 24th Street bridge.

By 6:20 a.m. this morning, Paso Robles firefighters located the victim and began a rescue attempt. Police closed North River Road to facilitate the rescue.

By 6:41 a.m., authorities had made contact with the victim and began working on extrication procedures.

By 7:07 a.m. rescuers and the victim were safe and back on dry land.

The victim was un-injured and provided further assistance with warming measures to prevent hypothermia. A San Luis Ambulance was on standby.

Paso Robles Fire Battalion Chief Scott Hallett issued a warning Sunday morning: “The Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during these heavy rainfall events and all residents are advised to not enter the riverbed.”

– Anthony Reed and Dick Mason contributed to this report

