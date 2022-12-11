Paso Robles News|Sunday, December 11, 2022
Police and fire crews save man trapped by rising water in the Salinas River 

Posted: 9:30 am, December 11, 2022 by News Staff
The Salinas River filled up following Saturday’s downpour of rain. Photos by Dick Mason.

Incident took place off River Road near 24th Street bridge

– Early Sunday morning Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a man trapped in the Salinas Riverbed.

Saturday’s heavy rainfall in Paso Robles caused the Salinas River levels to rise, leaving a man stranded on dry land surrounded by water. The incident took place just off River Road about one mile north of Union Road, near the 24th Street bridge.

By 6:20 a.m. this morning, Paso Robles firefighters located the victim and began a rescue attempt. Police closed North River Road to facilitate the rescue.

Early Sunday morning, Paso Robles Police officers closed River Road north of Union Road during a water rescue on the Salinas River.

By 6:41 a.m., authorities had made contact with the victim and began working on extrication procedures.

By 7:07 a.m. rescuers and the victim were safe and back on dry land.

The victim was un-injured and provided further assistance with warming measures to prevent hypothermia. A San Luis Ambulance was on standby.

Paso Robles Fire Battalion Chief Scott Hallett issued a warning Sunday morning: “The Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during these heavy rainfall events and all residents are advised to not enter the riverbed.”

– Anthony Reed and Dick Mason contributed to this report

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.