Police and fire departments host annual ‘Night Out’ 

– The Paso Robles police and fire departments hosted the annual National Night Out from 4:30-6:30 Wednesday afternoon at Downtown City Park. About 500 people attended the event including police, fire, and other city personnel. A big crowd gathered for the canine demonstration during which a very attentive German Shepard obediently followed instructions from his canine officer.

Booths were set up by the Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles City Human Resources Department, Paso Robles City Community Services, the US Army, and several other groups to interact with the public. They provided toys and games for children to entertain themselves. The police department served Terry Bradshaw Burgers donated by Grocery Outlet with beverages and chocolate cake.

“This is a national event held in towns and cities across the country over several weeks,” Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord said, “Most agencies do something to interact with the public. It’s really just for us to introduce ourselves and interact with people.”

“Luckily, here in Paso Robles, we have phenomenal support from the community. We have a young department, so for the community to see some of the young officers, and they can interact with the people- we love it,” said Nord.

Mayor Steve Martin and some members of the city council also attended the event Wednesday. Like the police and other first responders, they mingled with the community and enjoyed a beautiful evening in the park.

