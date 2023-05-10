Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Police arrest driver for DUI following crash at car wash 

Posted: 7:50 am, May 10, 2023 by News Staff

Ana Aguirrezbatres, 37, of Paso Robles, arrested

– On Tuesday at approximately 8:35 a.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the Golden Hill Car Wash for a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision. The responding patrol and traffic officers discovered the vehicle’s driver, Ana Aguirrezbatres (37, of Paso Robles), was uninjured. She was, however, displaying signs and symptoms of being impaired, according to PRPD.

After conducting a DUI investigation, Aguirrezbatres was arrested for 23152(f)VC which states: “It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any drug to drive a vehicle.”

The PRPD is reminding the public to remain watchful for impaired drivers and please do not drink/use medications or illegal drugs and get behind the wheel.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call the department at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

