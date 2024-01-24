Police arrest driver in hit-and-run crash

– On Monday at approximately 9:43 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers responded to a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. As officers were en route to the collision site, the suspect vehicle involved fled the scene. A responding police unit successfully pulled over the vehicle and its driver, identified as 47-year-old Nicacio Antonio Mendoza of Paso Robles.

Antonio Mendoza was found to be intoxicated and at the conclusion of the investigation he was arrested for felony DUI and felony hit and run. The two injured parties from the collision were transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently released.

Antonio Mendoza was booked into custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the felony charges. Authorities urge anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Paso Robles Police at (805) 466-2044.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD.

