Man arrested for impersonating officer, illegal firearms found in vehicle, home

Andre Lamar Brown, 37, of Atascadero, arrested and booked into county jail

– On April 14, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of El Camino Real and Montecito Avenue in Atascadero. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37-year-old Andre Brown who had an active arrest warrant for impersonating a police officer.

During the stop, deputies discovered a semi-automatic handgun in Brown’s waistband which did not have a serial number on it and is referred to as a “ghost gun,” as well as additional firearm magazines in the vehicle. Brown is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition. Brown was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

During the investigation, information was discovered that Brown had additional weapons at his residence in the 9300 block of Rivera Lane in Atascadero. On April 25, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at his residence. Additional weapons were found and additional charges were filed including four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of a silencer.

