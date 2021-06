Police arrest man in Paso Robles for alleged strong-arm robbery



–On June 1, Paso Robles Police were seen arresting a male suspect for an alleged strong-arm robbery that happened earlier in the day.

The reported robbery occurred at a Paso Robles car wash located on Riverside Avenue.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Jason Brock

