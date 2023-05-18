Police arrest one Paso Robles robbery suspect, one suspect remains at large

Wanted suspect believed to be armed and dangerous, police say

– On Monday at around 8:20 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a robbery in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek, in the Dry Creek Apartment complex.

A caller reported two men forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment and robbed them of personal belongings. Police officers responded to the scene immediately, but both suspects fled prior to their arrival.

As the investigation began, PRPD learned the two men allegedly responsible were Leonel Herrejon Sanchez (33, Paso Robles) and Angel Chavez (19, Paso Robles). The investigation also led officers to Walmart where Chavez was reportedly seen on surveillance footage attempting to use a credit card belonging to one of the victims.

On Wednesday, a patrol officer spotted Chavez near 28th and Park Street in Paso Robles. Chavez was arrested without incident. He was transported to the SLO County Jail and booked on four felony charges: robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and conspiracy.

The PRPD is still looking for Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

