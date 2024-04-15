Police arrest six in probation compliance check

During the operation, officers contacted twenty individuals based on their parole or probation status

– On Friday, April 12, the Paso Robles Police Department, in collaboration with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and California State Parole Office, conducted a city-wide Probation / Parole Compliance Operation. During the operation, officers contacted twenty individuals based on their parole or probation status.

Authorities seized a quantity of Fentanyl weighing 21 grams, Psilocybin Hallucinogens mushrooms totaling 11 grams, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and ammunition.

The following individuals were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail:

Raul Munoz (27 years of age from Paso Robles) – violation of parole.

Sarah Dukes (42 years of age from Paso Robles) – possession of controlled substance and violation of probation.

Maximo Hernandez (41 years of age from Paso Robles) – felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, violation of parole.

Izaiah Coleman (20 years of age from Paso Robles) – violation of post-release community supervision (PRCS).

Jesse Torres (44 years of age from Paso Robles) – felon in possession of ammunition and violation of parole.

Tyler Whitener (26 years of age from Paso Robles) – violation of parole.

Share To Social Media