Police arrest two during compliance check

Police check compliance related to probationers, parolees, and sex registrants before the Mid-State Fair

– On Monday, the Paso Robles Police Department conducted an annual pre-fair compliance check related to probationers, parolees, and sex registrants.

During the operation, police officers and detectives made 10 home visits to ensure subjects were complying with their court-ordered terms. During the operation, police made two arrests for misdemeanor violations.

To increase the safety of visitors to the Mid-State Fair, the Paso Robles Police Department will be deploying additional staffing.

