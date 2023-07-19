Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 19, 2023
You are here: Home » Crime » Police arrest two during compliance check
  • Follow Us!

Police arrest two during compliance check 

Posted: 6:55 am, July 19, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD

Police check compliance related to probationers, parolees, and sex registrants before the Mid-State Fair

– On Monday, the Paso Robles Police Department conducted an annual pre-fair compliance check related to probationers, parolees, and sex registrants.

During the operation, police officers and detectives made 10 home visits to ensure subjects were complying with their court-ordered terms. During the operation, police made two arrests for misdemeanor violations.

To increase the safety of visitors to the Mid-State Fair, the Paso Robles Police Department will be deploying additional staffing.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.