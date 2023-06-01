Police capture wanted criminal in San Luis Obispo

Transient from San Luis Obispo has been wanted for several months

– On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department worked with other law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest Jordan Smith, a 26-year-old who has been wanted for several months for a parole violation, warrants, and for multiple crimes allegedly committed in the City of San Luis Obispo.

Those crimes include domestic violence, robbery, drug sales, and resisting arrest. Recently Smith led officers on an extended foot pursuit in the area near Tank Farm and Broad. That incident took place on the night of Saturday, May 27, and included the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol Air Operations helicopter. That night, Smith was able to evade officers and deputies.

On Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., investigators located Smith near the Amtrak station in San Luis Obispo. Smith immediately began to run towards the area of San Luis Obispo High School.

Prior to reaching the high school, Smith gained access to the roof of a residence near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson where he attempted to hide from pursuing officers. The high school was notified and placed on lockdown at around 12:08 p.m. as a precaution only.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team were able to negotiate with Smith, who eventually agreed to surrender to detectives. Smith was taken into custody without further incident and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a parole violation and three warrants. The high school lockdown was lifted shortly after Smith was apprehended.

Because of Smith’s parole status, he will remain in custody and is not eligible for bail. Several additional cases are being submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

