Police compliance check leads to arrests 

Posted: 6:40 am, December 24, 2022 by News Staff
Probation, parole compliance check held Thursday in Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Police Department routinely conducts compliance checks of subjects on active probation, parole, or that are deemed a threat to the community. A compliance check was conducted on Thursday, and Bill Benjamin Hernandez, a 51-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arrested on a warrant for felony traffic evasion, and Stephanie Joy Dukes, a 43-year-old resident of Paso Robles, was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants. Both subjects were transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The police department is requesting anyone with any important criminal information to call the department at (805) 237-6464 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

